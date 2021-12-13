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New Documentary On The PCR Test Deception by Rai Gbrym
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102 views • December 13, 2021
New Documentary On The PCR Test Deception by Rai Gbrym
This film is NOT for You – It's for people who do not believe You.
We know it for a long time and even inventor of the test, Kary Mulis, Nobel prize winner stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the PCR-RT. "PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick. …” BUT braindead dumbass sheeple know better, of course.
Film producer Rai Gbrym reached out to me last week about a new documentary he had just produced that exposes the fraud of the PCR test.
He had just posted it on YouTube and it already had thousands of views. I immediately downloaded the video so that I could view it when I had some time.
When I went to watch it, it was already banned on YouTube, and no longer available.
After viewing it now, I can see why Big Tech doesn’t want you to watch this, and why Google banned it on YouTube. If one can prove that the PCR Test used to detect COVID-19 is a fraud, then the entire “pandemic” is a fraud as well.
source:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/new-documentary-on-the-pcr-test-deception-is-banned-on-youtube-share-this-film-with-skeptics/
This film is NOT for You – It's for people who do not believe You.
We know it for a long time and even inventor of the test, Kary Mulis, Nobel prize winner stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the PCR-RT. "PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick. …” BUT braindead dumbass sheeple know better, of course.
Film producer Rai Gbrym reached out to me last week about a new documentary he had just produced that exposes the fraud of the PCR test.
He had just posted it on YouTube and it already had thousands of views. I immediately downloaded the video so that I could view it when I had some time.
When I went to watch it, it was already banned on YouTube, and no longer available.
After viewing it now, I can see why Big Tech doesn’t want you to watch this, and why Google banned it on YouTube. If one can prove that the PCR Test used to detect COVID-19 is a fraud, then the entire “pandemic” is a fraud as well.
source:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/new-documentary-on-the-pcr-test-deception-is-banned-on-youtube-share-this-film-with-skeptics/
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