New Documentary On The PCR Test Deception by Rai Gbrym

New Documentary On The PCR Test Deception by Rai GbrymThis film is NOT for You – It's for people who do not believe You.We know it for a long time and even inventor of the test, Kary Mulis, Nobel prize winner stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the PCR-RT. "PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick. …” BUT braindead dumbass sheeple know better, of course.Film producer Rai Gbrym reached out to me last week about a new documentary he had just produced that exposes the fraud of the PCR test.He had just posted it on YouTube and it already had thousands of views. I immediately downloaded the video so that I could view it when I had some time.When I went to watch it, it was already banned on YouTube, and no longer available.After viewing it now, I can see why Big Tech doesn’t want you to watch this, and why Google banned it on YouTube. If one can prove that the PCR Test used to detect COVID-19 is a fraud, then the entire “pandemic” is a fraud as well.source: