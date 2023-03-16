Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 36 - How To Set Up A Health-retreat [2]

In episode thirty-six, Barbara continues to give us advice on how to set up our own health-retreats. We look at the recommended herbs to have in store, what to grow in the garden. We get suggested recipes for the green juice program, including a broth. Advice about staffing, economy, daily schedules, … are also included. She starts however, with a recipe for acute and severe constipation, the so called isotonic drink, that will trigger bowel movements within an hour. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

