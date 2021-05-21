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DISCRETION, DISTURBING: Empire Files: Silencing Palestine - Prison & Repression (MIRRORED)
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400 views • May 21, 2021
DISCRETION, DISTURBING: Empire Files: Silencing Palestine - Prison & Repression (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel TeleSUR English at:-
https://youtu.be/fS83xHVRUzY
Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is an internationally-recognized human rights crime—but those being impacted are harshly punished for not only acts of resistance, but even mere advocacy for their rights.
Getting detailed facts about Israel’s imposition of Military Law in the West Bank, Abby Martin visits the the Ramallah offices of Addameer—the most prominent prisoners’ rights organizations in Palestine—for a shocking investigation into the use of Israeli jails and arbitrary laws as a weapon.
Chronicling this history of resistance and repression from the First Intifada through the 2015 uprising, this episode shows what brutal lengths the Israeli occupation will go to silence any and all advocacy for freedom.
Mirrored from You Tube channel TeleSUR English at:-
https://youtu.be/fS83xHVRUzY
Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is an internationally-recognized human rights crime—but those being impacted are harshly punished for not only acts of resistance, but even mere advocacy for their rights.
Getting detailed facts about Israel’s imposition of Military Law in the West Bank, Abby Martin visits the the Ramallah offices of Addameer—the most prominent prisoners’ rights organizations in Palestine—for a shocking investigation into the use of Israeli jails and arbitrary laws as a weapon.
Chronicling this history of resistance and repression from the First Intifada through the 2015 uprising, this episode shows what brutal lengths the Israeli occupation will go to silence any and all advocacy for freedom.
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