Democrats & China - Biden's Economy

A China-based firm scored a $1B N95 mask contract with California. A document trove shows how.California Gov. Gavin Newsom held back details from the public and lawmakers about a $990 million state N95 mask contract with a China-based firm scrutinized by Congress.But now, a trove of 848 pages of documents is available to the public, obtained by government watchdog group Judicial Watch. The documents provide details on how the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services selected BYD to make 300 million face masks for protection against COVID-19, a virus that originated in Wuhan.Earlier this year, state legislators tried to press Newsom to provide details about the deal, as one senior Democratic lawmakers called the deal "murky."The troubling reason why Biden is so soft on ChinaIn 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s firm inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. The deal was later expanded to $1.5 billion. In short, the Chinese government funded a business that it co-owned along with the son of a sitting vice president.The Democrats Are in Bed with China, LiterallyThe most shocking thing about the recent news story that flatulent Russiagate hoaxer and American-nuking enthusiast Rep. Eric Swalwell was caught intertwined with a Chinese honey pot is...well, actually nothing about it is shocking. This is totally on-brand for the Dems and especially this particular clown. It’s not clear how far he got with this Democrat-diddling doxie, but the best case for Swalwell is that he was a fool who couldn’t see how unlikely it was for a DC 8 (and real world 5) to want anything to do with him other than as a mark. The worst case is that he eagerly betrayed his country for a roll in the rice with this Beijing bimbo.Biden Kills Thousands of Jobs, Hurts Environment, and Harms Relations With a Close Ally on His First Day in OfficeJoe Biden used an executive order to kill the Keystone XL pipeline permit on his first day as president. The move, which was expected because Biden said he would do it, drew sharp criticism from Texas, where the pipeline would have ended in the Houston area.How Biden’s 7 Economic Goals Will Destroy The US Economy.Let’s look at what’s actually in Biden’s economic plan so everyone has their eyes wide open when they vote. Regardless of Joe’s past economic positions, the rapidly mentally declining 77 years old politician has been surrounded and endorsed by far-left activists including AOC & Tom Steyer who are guiding him to adopt their hyper green agenda.Biden's 'open border' policy threatens economic, national security: Border patrol chiefPrior to President Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border Tuesday, the Border Patrol chief warned of the cost of President-elect Joe Biden's proposed reversal for immigration policy.Mark Morgan, Acting Customs Border Patrol Commissioner, told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that if Biden stops building the border wall "it's going to be part of a dangerous policy that's in place and our country will be less safe because of it.""If you take away the ideologic, hyperbolic false narrative that's out there, that infrastructure works," he explained, "along with technology and personnel, and every single measure of success improves because of that and our borders are more secure and our country's more secure."