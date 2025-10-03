A rally in solidarity with Gaza is taking place in Italy.

Workers, students, and activists have paused their daily routines to protest against Israel’s actions.

Adding: Italy is witnessing a nationwide strike across both public and private sectors, called by left-wing unions after Israeli forces intercepted a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza in international waters and detained hundreds of activists.

Mass protests are unfolding across major cities — Milan, Naples, Bologna, Genoa, and Trento — with the main rally in Rome’s Termini Square. The CGIL and USB unions, leading the strike, say thousands have joined to denounce a genocide ignored by Western governments.

CGIL leader Maurizio Landini said the turnout shows the humanity and determination of people demanding an end to the slaughter. Authorities have labeled the strike illegal for being called too late, but unions insist it’s legitimate and vow to appeal.

Transport has been paralyzed — rail traffic is heavily disrupted, flights canceled, and roads blocked near the port of Livorno. Schools across the country are shut.

@DDGeopolitics

Adding more on Germany:

Berlin, Germany: "Even more armaments, even more weapons will not bring peace."

➡️Besides the general strike in Italy, several thousand people have demonstrated against armament and war in Berlin and Stuttgart.

➡️They were responding to a call from various peace initiatives and organisations, which called for a similar demonstration in Stuttgart at the same time.

➡️The organizers reported around 20,000 attending.

➡️Participants held placards calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and the genocide in the Gaza Strip and demanded more diplomatic efforts.

➡️Protesters also accused Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz of "warmongering".

➡️A statement by the organisers said that the "arms build-up" in Germany was leading to massive debt, drastic social cuts and the militarisation of society.

"This is particularly at the expense of children and young people, the elderly and the sick, as well as working people."