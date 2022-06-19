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Rumors about my death are largely exaggerated - Putin quotes Mark Twain at SPIEF 2022 At the SPIEF 2022, Putin quoted Mark Twain’s words ‘The rumors about my death are largely exaggerated’, when talking about West not imposing sanctions on Russian food supplies ‘because everyone wants to eat’ and how the attempts to destabilize Russian economy have been unsuccessful. ‘Blitzkrieg against Russian economy failed’, Putin added.