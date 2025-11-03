BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The state of the Untied States in 2025
PRB Ministry
PRB Ministry
4 views • 1 day ago

Geo-political commentary aligning biblical principles up with current events. We need only look backward into the bloodline of the BAAL system and Nimrod and see how it aligns with current families today who run everything. The illuminati among many secret societies have ties backward into ancient history related to Babylon. 

Keywords
godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfare
