Concrete Pavers Improve Your Property - Here's Why...

Hello everybody, my name is Chris Burger and it’s time for Berger Point.

You know, looking back over the years, I worked over 20 years in a masonry supply yard with my partner and we sold all kinds of products to help build a house.

And one of the things that we really loved was concrete pavers.

Why? Because concrete pavers really made a difference in your appearance and showing off your home.

Concrete pavers are very strong and they’ll stand up for the life of your home, which is really important.

So you’ll always have that improvement.

What do you have to look for?

Well, basically the size, the shape, the color, and how the color holds up.

The cost of the concrete paver is approximately $2 a square foot.

What the contractor will do is triple that price.

So basically, if we’re talking about $2 a square foot, he’s going to quote you installed $6 a square foot.

This way you know he’s being fair with you. And that’s my point.

