Building Back Bad: Red Flags Laws | 2A For Today!
The New American
Every time a gun free zone is turned into a shooting gallery, we get another crying jag from the Democrats, and even some Covenant Breaking Republicans, for more red flag laws.Are red flag laws effective? How do they work? Or is it just simply government overreach? Also, what other issues seem to be common denominators in mass shootings? We are going to answer those questions and more.


And our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on an armed 68-year old retired wrestling legend who, on the heels of surviving prostate cancer, grabbed his .44, laid the smackdown, and made a home invader tap out.


Welcome to 2A For Today, a program where we explore all things Second Amendment: all things that protect, threaten, and violate the God given and Second Amendment protected rights of all Americans.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

