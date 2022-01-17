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America's Food Supply Fertilized with Human Remains and Coated with Nanoparticles. Not the First Time This has Been Reported.
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87 views • January 17, 2022
America's Food Supply Fertilized with Human Remains and Coated with Nanoparticles
prior posting here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/americas-food-supply-fertilized-with-human-remains-and-coated-with-nanoparticles/
Soylent Green, the movie, 1973
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUL8bnhbSD81/
https://www.brighteon.com/1189e6bd-a605-4166-ac43-3b40de3d6a31
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-it-039-s-people_JGcIgv7nNdgt7GJ.html
Soylent Green, Dead Jabbers Dumped into Recycled Water for Agricultural Use, It's People Fertilizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l2DCSWNJnqKL/
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-dead-jabbers-dumped-into-recycled-water-for-agricultural-use-it-039-s-people-fertilize_9fmRlDcWqTHnyjp.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
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dr Meno on FACEBOOK
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
America's Food Supply Fertilized with Human Remains and Coated with Nanoparticles
Dear Meno,
Here's the latest from Greg Reese.
***
TRANSCRIPT
The FDA has allowed nanoparticles into the food supply under the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) provision, because they claim that they are no more dangerous than their larger counterparts.
Titanium is generally safe, therefore, nano titanium must be safe. But they also admit that, "Materials can exhibit new or altered physicochemical properties at nanoscale dimensions," including unknown safety hazards that they will continue to monitor for.
In other words, the human trials for consumable nanotechnology is currently happening in the public without their knowledge.
Nanoparticles can be absorbed into our immune defense system and into our bloodstream.
Just like the FDA admits, materials at the nanoscale can cause unknown changes in a person's biological system.
Animal studies have proven that nanoparticles are changing the way our bodies absorb certain minerals, such as iron.
FDA chemist, Timothy Duncan wrote that nanotechnology in the food supply is being held back, because the food supply industry is afraid of public backlash and argues that nanotechnology will somehow make food healthier.
The FDA is far more concerned with pushing more of these experimental nanoparticles into the food supply than they are with safety.
Like they said about giving the dangerous experimental vaxxine to your kids, "We're never gonna to learn about how safe the vaxxine is until we start giving it."
At least 20 products are adding nanoparticles into their ingredients and they are getting ready to coat bananas in new nanotech.
But companies are not required to disclose nano-sized ingredients, so we don't know how prevalent it is.
Along with being a proponent of population reduction, forced-vaccinations, and genetically-modified foods, Bill Gates is also the biggest private farm owner in America.
Does anyone doubt for a second that Bill Gates is allowing this dangerous nanotech the FDA is pushing for into America's food supply?
The official excuse is that it saves the government money for expensive toxic waste disposal.
Meanwhile, we are all being sold food that has been grown with a toxic biosludge made of human remains and excrement, which is then loaded with new and strange nanotechnology.
prior posting here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/americas-food-supply-fertilized-with-human-remains-and-coated-with-nanoparticles/
Soylent Green, the movie, 1973
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUL8bnhbSD81/
https://www.brighteon.com/1189e6bd-a605-4166-ac43-3b40de3d6a31
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-it-039-s-people_JGcIgv7nNdgt7GJ.html
Soylent Green, Dead Jabbers Dumped into Recycled Water for Agricultural Use, It's People Fertilizer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l2DCSWNJnqKL/
https://ugetube.com/watch/soylent-green-dead-jabbers-dumped-into-recycled-water-for-agricultural-use-it-039-s-people-fertilize_9fmRlDcWqTHnyjp.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
America's Food Supply Fertilized with Human Remains and Coated with Nanoparticles
Dear Meno,
Here's the latest from Greg Reese.
***
TRANSCRIPT
The FDA has allowed nanoparticles into the food supply under the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) provision, because they claim that they are no more dangerous than their larger counterparts.
Titanium is generally safe, therefore, nano titanium must be safe. But they also admit that, "Materials can exhibit new or altered physicochemical properties at nanoscale dimensions," including unknown safety hazards that they will continue to monitor for.
In other words, the human trials for consumable nanotechnology is currently happening in the public without their knowledge.
Nanoparticles can be absorbed into our immune defense system and into our bloodstream.
Just like the FDA admits, materials at the nanoscale can cause unknown changes in a person's biological system.
Animal studies have proven that nanoparticles are changing the way our bodies absorb certain minerals, such as iron.
FDA chemist, Timothy Duncan wrote that nanotechnology in the food supply is being held back, because the food supply industry is afraid of public backlash and argues that nanotechnology will somehow make food healthier.
The FDA is far more concerned with pushing more of these experimental nanoparticles into the food supply than they are with safety.
Like they said about giving the dangerous experimental vaxxine to your kids, "We're never gonna to learn about how safe the vaxxine is until we start giving it."
At least 20 products are adding nanoparticles into their ingredients and they are getting ready to coat bananas in new nanotech.
But companies are not required to disclose nano-sized ingredients, so we don't know how prevalent it is.
Along with being a proponent of population reduction, forced-vaccinations, and genetically-modified foods, Bill Gates is also the biggest private farm owner in America.
Does anyone doubt for a second that Bill Gates is allowing this dangerous nanotech the FDA is pushing for into America's food supply?
The official excuse is that it saves the government money for expensive toxic waste disposal.
Meanwhile, we are all being sold food that has been grown with a toxic biosludge made of human remains and excrement, which is then loaded with new and strange nanotechnology.
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