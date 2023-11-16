Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Violent Clashes, Bombs in Al-Shabiyah, Al-Samer and Al-Saraya Neighborhoods in Gaza City
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago

Violent Clashes, Bombs in Al-Shabiyah, Al-Samer and Al-Saraya Neighborhoods in Gaza City

Adding:

Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza:

There is a genocide being committed in the complex against patients and premature infants.

We have started to be forced to amputate limbs of some of the injured due to the festering of their wounds after the total lack of resources.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket