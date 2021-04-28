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Ridiculous Global Warming PROPAGANDA Video from 1988 - 2048
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90 views • April 28, 2021
A video I taped back in 1988 that was on PBS that is NOTHING but PURE PROPAGANDA LIES, that is from the point of view of the future, the year 2048 in which they are suffering from the devastating global effects of so called "global warming" now called climate change because of the IPCC hacked email scandals back in 2009 and 2011.
The show breaks in every ten minutes or so with a news updates about all the so called weather related disasters going on around the world because of the global warming that people back in 1988 were warned about but did nothing about and now those in the future are paying the price with 2012 movie type disasters and death going on because of the lack of action on climate change.
It's Cringeworthy in some parts and utterly ridiculous in others. Some of the footage is simply areas of the country that are experiencing NORMAL Beach or land erosion that's gone on for millennia but they're trying to CLAIM that it's because of Global warming, such as Sea Bright NJ or Hamptons out on Long Island, NY.
Data shows that NOT ONLY have the seas barely risen in the past two hundred years and other highly accurate gauges show NO RISE at ALL.
Same goes for Global Temps as the earth is ACTUALLY COOLING which is why back in the 70's they were trying to "scare the hell out of us" with constant talk of a NEW ICE AGE and I recall hearing a story about GLACIER from Canada that were seen coming down from towards the US. UTTER nonsense and bald face LIES as within ten years the narrative completely flipped from global cooling and an ice age to global warming.. WHAT??
The show breaks in every ten minutes or so with a news updates about all the so called weather related disasters going on around the world because of the global warming that people back in 1988 were warned about but did nothing about and now those in the future are paying the price with 2012 movie type disasters and death going on because of the lack of action on climate change.
It's Cringeworthy in some parts and utterly ridiculous in others. Some of the footage is simply areas of the country that are experiencing NORMAL Beach or land erosion that's gone on for millennia but they're trying to CLAIM that it's because of Global warming, such as Sea Bright NJ or Hamptons out on Long Island, NY.
Data shows that NOT ONLY have the seas barely risen in the past two hundred years and other highly accurate gauges show NO RISE at ALL.
Same goes for Global Temps as the earth is ACTUALLY COOLING which is why back in the 70's they were trying to "scare the hell out of us" with constant talk of a NEW ICE AGE and I recall hearing a story about GLACIER from Canada that were seen coming down from towards the US. UTTER nonsense and bald face LIES as within ten years the narrative completely flipped from global cooling and an ice age to global warming.. WHAT??
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