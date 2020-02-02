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MASSIVE UFO FLEET FORMATION OVER SAN DIEGO 2/2/2020
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169 views • February 02, 2020
Massive UFO Fleet Formation Seen Flying Over San Diego
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UFO Files is your source for reporting the best in new UFO sighting news, info on the government cover up, and the strange activity happening on and off of our planet
Stay Connected
➨Help me Reach 100 Subscribers: https://bit.ly/37fxX73
➨E-mail me your UFO footage: [email protected]
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/FilesUfo
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UFOFILESYOUTUBE
📺 Live Streaming At!► https://www.twitch.tv/billplaysgamez
For business inquiries or concerns regarding footage used in this video, please contact me at: [email protected] Thanks
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