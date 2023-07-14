Create New Account
CPS Trafficking
Son of the Republic
CPS Destroying American Families

* Thousands of parents have taken their children to hospitals for legitimate medical needs only to be accused of child abuse by [Child Protective Services] vultures.

* Lorina Troy, who appears in the recent Netflix documentary “Take Care Of Maya”, joins us to discuss how CPS stole her babies.

* Native American, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander children are the main targets of CPS.


The Stew Peters Show | 14 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v301ziu-child-protective-services-attack-american-families-cps-corruption-revealed-.html

corruptionhuman traffickingpedophiliachild abusechild traffickingcpschild protective servicessex traffickingkidnappingenslavementhuman smugglinghuman slaverysexual exploitationdepravitysex slaverychild slaverystew peterschild welfarechild sex tradelorina troytake care of maya

