CPS Trafficking

CPS Destroying American Families
* Thousands of parents have taken their children to hospitals for legitimate medical needs only to be accused of child abuse by [Child Protective Services] vultures.
* Lorina Troy, who appears in the recent Netflix documentary “Take Care Of Maya”, joins us to discuss how CPS stole her babies.
* Native American, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander children are the main targets of CPS.
The Stew Peters Show | 14 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v301ziu-child-protective-services-attack-american-families-cps-corruption-revealed-.html
