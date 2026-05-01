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Bint Jbeil, Southern Lebanon being destroyed by Israel (to steal their land)
💥After Israeli soldiers walk through RUINS of South Lebanon historically rich town (via RT News) (next video)
➡️IDF publishes footage of operations targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Bint Jbeil
➡️Troops destroyed town’s stadium, raised Israeli flags, and moved through homes during searches.