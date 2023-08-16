Greg Reese – Are We Being Psyopped Beyond Understanding?

Greg Reese joins Maria Zeee to discuss the depth of the complexity of the main goal of the CORPORATE (Which means that you don't even have to care what they want, and that they have NO LAWFUL authority or means to order, or mandate ANYTHING, as they are JUST ONE OF THE MANY PRIVATE CORPORATIONS) New World Order Crime Syndicate, exploring whether we are being psyopped beyond our understanding in ways that are preparing us to accept a DICTATORIAL one-world "leader", I.E. CORPORATE GLOBALIST TYRANT PUPPET.

