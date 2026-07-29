The Man of Perdition & the Middle East 'Peace' Process (2nd Thessolonians. 2:3) Iran, Ukraine.

The 2nd man of perdition, the 1st being Judas Iscariot Charles 3rd behnd the mass immigration over the west



The Anti-Popes of Persia / Iran & the Vatican. Unam Sanctam & the Cestui Que Vie Trusts Act 1666 https://rumble.com/v6vwjxi-the-anti-popes-of-persia-iran-and-the-vatican.-unam-sanctam-and-the-cestui-.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Dune 3,Chrislam & the Roman Catholic Church. Heresy, Blasphemy & 'Prophecy' of the 'Madhi' (Mithras) https://www.brighteon.com/f102a7d9-57d9-4d23-b47b-f1ee2e9b0eca

AI to write new correct bible for all faiths Yuval Noah Harari https://rumble.com/v3hnsko-ai-bible.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

The War of Gog from Magog & the City of London, from the earliest times to the end times, over time & Ezekiel 38:15 https://rumble.com/v6qy49k-the-war-of-gog-from-magog-from-the-earliest-times-to-the-end-times-over-tim.html

Image of the Beast (hidden in plain view) The Hill of Evil Counsel UN & partitioning Israel 1948 - 2030 ? BBC, Epstein, Baal https://www.brighteon.com/45bc1938-0928-4960-bb0c-9e3b858662a9

The Creation of Israel WW 1 & 2 (&3) Line of Anti-Christ, Charles Saxe-Coburg Gotha.Aleister Crowley, Hitler & Mussolini. The mystery of Iniquity.Collapse of Ottoman Caliphate 1917 fwd. UN & Yeats poem "The Second Coming”.https://rumble.com/v31ub34-creation.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Eustace Mullins. Hitler was a Zionist (Reformed Judaism) Moses Hess said create Israel before the Messiah comes (opposed by Orthodox Judaism) https://rumble.com/v5rge0n-eustace-mullins.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Amalek ? Who is Amalek ? Amalek is Edom & they are Amalek, we are not Amalek ?... & Joseph ? https://rumble.com/v77hb4a-amalek-who-is-amalek-amalek-is-edom-and-they-are-amalek-we-are-not-amalek-j.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Ex Jesuit Priest Alberto Rivera Reveals How the Vatican created Islam https://old.bitchute.com/video/ptUmenYcKOv2/ ... (or on Rumble also https://rumble.com/v5tiva2-how-the-vatican-created-islam-revealed-by-ex-jesuit-priest-alberto-rivera-1.html )



Extermination of Europe, East & West & into China, & Russia. Communist Bolsheviks, Trotsky, Lenin, & Chairman Mao Zedong https://rumble.com/v2bhmb2-extermination-of-europe-east-and-west-and-into-china.html

MIRRORED FROM https://odysee.com/The-Man-of-Perdition---the-Middle-East-peace-process:9











