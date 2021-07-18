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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 2) History Deep Dive Part 1/2 - How the Brits Hijacked our Government - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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121 views • July 18, 2021
We've got 6 total parts of our government. Three of them are: 1) The Union started 1776, 2) The Federation a.k.a The United States of America, 3) Confederation a.k.a The States of America. United colonies represented the counties that is the Soil jurisdiction, and the Union represent the Land and Soil jurisdiction. The Union is a county level org, the United States of American is a State level org, and the Confederation is a state of state level of organization Un-incorporated. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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