Anti-Gun Movies, Baphomet Movies, Iran, Vietnam & Korea, Jesuit Pedo Mayor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #270: 04 March 2026
Topic list:
* Johnny’s interview strategies.
* “AR-15’s...body armor...”
* The ASS-KICKING females of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE.
* Donald Trump’s war on Iran
* U.S. military following Trump and ISRAEL into Iran no better than doing the same in Vietnam.
* DRAFTS for both Korea and Vietnam.
* Revisiting the outrage that was Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH
JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s
Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5