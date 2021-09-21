"IS COVID-19 A BIOWEAPON?"- INTERVIEW WITH DR. RICHARD FLEMING

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Mercola
Mercola
Helping you take control of your health in these crazy times is Dr. Richard Fleming, a prolific author in addition to being a physicist, a nuclear cardiologist, researcher and attorney.
Here, we discuss his latest book “Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation,” slated for release September 7, 2021. It’s currently available for preorder on Amazon. It’s an incredibly well-documented book and contains history that many of us aren't aware of. As it turns out, the creation of this virus goes back not a year or two but two decades.
Read the full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/12/is-covid-19-a-bioweapon.aspx
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