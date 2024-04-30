Create New Account
NHL Game 4 Highlights _ Rangers vs. Capitals - April 28, 2024
Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin both scored on the power play and Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-2, completing the series sweep

