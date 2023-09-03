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Disappearance of Everything We Need For Life
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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450 views • September 03, 2023

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It seems thee gears, levers and knobs that keep our civilization moving from raw materials to food and energy are all being systematically cut off. 112% tariffs for materials to make cans will push up supermarket prices at least 30% this is in addition to already record high food prices across the globe.


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