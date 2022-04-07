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The Plot to END the GREAT AWAKENING 😱 | April 2022 Energy Update
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Saratoga Ocean


The controllers have a plot to end the great awakening – and it's already underway. Do not fall for this trick! In this April 2022 energy update, I'm going to expose their diabolical plan so you can stay awake and aware. I'm also going to show you how to approach this month and the coming months ahead to make sure that you are prepared for what may be coming next...

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#april2022energy #energyupdate #ascension #spiritualawakening

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freedomfoodclimate changerussiamind controlvaccineenergyaiendcontrolnwooilputinslaveryplotdistractiongreat awakeninginjectionblackrocklarry finksociological warfarekill shotenergy updateapril 2022saratoga ocean
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