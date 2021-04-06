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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0830 - Natalie - Report on sentencing
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40 views • April 06, 2021
Mason beat Natalie, then used a microwave to heat up a container of water to boiling, before throwing it on Natalie. She was taken to the hospital with severe burns, a lacerated liver, perforated bowel, broken leg, broken arm, and a lot of bruising.
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