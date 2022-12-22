MEDIA COWARDS AND CLOWNS WALKING BACK THEIR STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR OWN ILLNESSES AS THEY DROP DEAD ! (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5g6RWi3kt4w/



Willingly taking part in mass genocide for a check. Just as guilty in my book as any others. Hang them all. Does the wiping out of the news people mean they are shifting to something else and no longer need any propaganda. Will they go from selling it to the public to shoving it up the public's but and down their throat ?





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE







