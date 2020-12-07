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Giant Movie Crew Feasts As WALKING Is Prohibited For Everyone Else in La La Land
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23 views • December 07, 2020
We seen this movie of hypocrisy before, but this is EPIC BLOCKBUSTER TYRANNY. Los Angeles Mayor bans ALL travel, including walking, a small business owner who tried to jump through all the ridiculous hoops, finds a massive dining area for a movie shoot set up outside her closed restaurant
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