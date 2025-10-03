Are Microplastics Impacting Your Health?

Deniece Krebs, CHC, CEOC, Plastic Educator with Arrow Lab and the world’s first microplastic test (for humans) https://theplasticdetoxsolution.com/trade-show-page/freedom-hub/

If we understand RFK’s chronic disease point that its cause is synergistic via all the environmental toxins, we then have to study each, polluting vector to understand that specific problem and corresponding treatments. Everyone’s heard of plastic pollution, and many of us cooperate (sometimes grudgingly) with ordinances like dispensing with the over-use of plastic bags or follow recommendations to drink from an actual glass to escape plastic residues. But is that enough?

Microplastic exposure is linked to a growing list of serious health concerns including cancer, asthma, chronic fatigue, metabolic disorders, organ dysfunction, and reproductive issues. Microplastics cause pollution by entering natural ecosystems from a variety of sources, including cosmetics, clothing, construction, food packaging, and industrial processes. Because plastics degrade slowly (often over hundreds to thousands of years), microplastics have a high probability of ingestion and accumulation in the tissues of many organisms. While tools exist to test for microplastics in drinking water and detect their expulsion through the urine, until now there has been no reliable way to assess the microplastic load persisting inside the body.

Deniece will present “PlasticTox”, the first test of its kind that allows clinicians to detect microplastics in the bloodstream, giving patients a powerful tool to support early intervention and initiate informed, personalized strategies to reduce exposure.

Americans are retiring earlier - living longer - and sicker in between. As a Certified Epigenetics Health Coach who focuses on getting to the deepest root possible - genetics and cellular wellness, Ms. Krebs wants you to make decisions based on YOUR Unique DNA code! Her customers include business owners who want to improve the health of their employees; soon-to-be Retired individuals who want to live more fully; Health Professionals who are looking to offer their patients a deeper understanding of their genetics, epigenetics, and cellular health; and Athletes who want a competitive edge.