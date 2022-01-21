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CDC ADVERSE REACTION REPORT FOR DEATHS FROM THE COVID VACCINE! 17 & UNDER
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233 views • January 21, 2022
Keep in mind less than 1% of all events are reported. This is even less than the tip of the iceberg. The blatant in your face murder of children. Source: The Kurgan Report. More videos you might like:
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