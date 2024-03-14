Create New Account
Be Your Own Doctor Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Published 15 hours ago

00:00:16 - Please talk about debilitating cluster headaches.

00:05:40 - Diabetic here. No doctor or medical professional has been able to help me with this in 14 years. How can I get my body used to normal blood sugar instead of feeling like I’m having a low? I get to 125, and my heart starts pounding.

00:09:00 - What’s the best “fastest” way to lower inflammatory markers?

00:12:27 - How much does it cost to visit your clinic and have an adjustment plus stem cells and IVs? I have Bertolotti syndrome, back pain, and neck pain with brain and body inflammation.

00:17:53 - Do you have any videos or info regarding inguinal hernia non-surgical solutions or treatments?


