AZ Audit Finds 74,000 Ballots Returned with NO RECORD of Being Sent Out!

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The Arizona Senate held a hearing with audit officials and revealed some bombshell findings including over 74 THOUSAND mail-in ballots that have no evidence they were even mailed to a voter, and MORE.
The very revealing hearing showed that computer systems could have been hacked, possibly confirmed “Sharpiegate”, reemphasized chain of custody issues, and called for new subpoenas for information withheld by Maricopa County.