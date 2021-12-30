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vAIDS - Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
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481 views • December 30, 2021
Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS)
1. Begins with flu-like symptom after booster shot.
2. Common symptoms of disease develop, Muscle pain. Joint pains and aches. Upset stomach. Headache. Swollen glands. Sore Body rash. Fever.
3. The problems become symptomatic, infection begins. Strange illnesses. Regular bacteria or other infections. Skin and mouth problems. Fever Night sweats. Chronic diarrhoea. Weight loss.
4. Final stages, the immune system of patient’s body becomes susceptible to fungal, viral and bacterial infections. Infections in vagina or mouth. Cold sores, memory loss, intense night sweats, diarrhea, brain disorders. Patient develops cancer that causes brown, red and purple blotches on the skin surface. Death comes slow and painful.
1. Begins with flu-like symptom after booster shot.
2. Common symptoms of disease develop, Muscle pain. Joint pains and aches. Upset stomach. Headache. Swollen glands. Sore Body rash. Fever.
3. The problems become symptomatic, infection begins. Strange illnesses. Regular bacteria or other infections. Skin and mouth problems. Fever Night sweats. Chronic diarrhoea. Weight loss.
4. Final stages, the immune system of patient’s body becomes susceptible to fungal, viral and bacterial infections. Infections in vagina or mouth. Cold sores, memory loss, intense night sweats, diarrhea, brain disorders. Patient develops cancer that causes brown, red and purple blotches on the skin surface. Death comes slow and painful.
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