Footage of the Syrian army striking terrorist group positions in the western Aleppo countryside.

Syrian government forces eliminated several sabotage and reconnaissance groups west of Aleppo composed of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists disguised in Syrian army uniforms, security forces of the Syrian Arab Republic told RIA Novosti.

There are reports that the Syrian army, having received reinforcements from the 4th Armored Division, has launched a counteroffensive in western Aleppo.

Syrian and Russian warplanes are currently carrying out intense airstrikes on terrorist positions, bases, and vehicles west of Aleppo.