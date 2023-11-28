Create New Account
Prof. Richard Werner opisuje plany wprowadzania CBDC jako wszczepianego czipu.
channel image
PrisonPlanet.pl
96 Subscribers
152 views
Published 18 hours ago

W niniejszym filmie ekonomista prof. Richard Werner opisuje projekt wprowadzania CBDC (Pieniądz cyfrowy banku centralnego) oraz jego ostateczną formę w postaci wszczepianego czipa. Opisuje też element pandemii jako instrumentu dla wprowadzania cyfrowych dowodów osobistych będących pośrednią formą pomiędzy aplikacją na telefonie a czipem RFID.


Keywords
rfidwefcbdcwernerdowod osobisty

