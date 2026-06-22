Q post? WH Deputy War Room Director responds to the White House’s cryptic Q posting with, ‘Activation word: Ronald McDonald’

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White House Deputy War Room Director responds to the White House’s cryptic Q posting with, ‘Activation word: Ronald McDonald’
Footage: Hyperjumper7
About: The Trump administration continues Q posting
︎︎White House will be Q posting today…
https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2069071254829609256?s=20
This time, about ‘(Q)UANTUM DOMINANCE’
About that Quantum BS: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/06/ushering-in-the-next-frontier-of-quantum-innovation/