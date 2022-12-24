2022-12-24 multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision...









The 24th at sunset begins the new moon of the 11th month...until the 25th at sunset.

Where will you be? celebrating x-mass? or in the holy place with Yahuah?

As always, God is watching....and our decisions in faith, or lack thereof...have consequences...

choose Yahuah in all things.

You have been warned.



