2022-12-24 multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision...
The 24th at sunset begins the new moon of the 11th month...until the 25th at sunset.
Where will you be? celebrating x-mass? or in the holy place with Yahuah?
As always, God is watching....and our decisions in faith, or lack thereof...have consequences...
choose Yahuah in all things.
You have been warned.
