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The Great Shutdown
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311 views • March 02, 2021
America is slowly learning what many other countries already know. They are being preyed upon by a globalist shutdown of essential industries worldwide. Countries like China remain exempt and immune to the crippling regulations that are destroying global agriculture hubs. While President Joe BIden mutters through an America last economic policy favoring the World Bank and Bill and Melinda Gates great shutdown synthesizing into a new world order.
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