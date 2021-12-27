© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Doctors are TERRIFIED of Herbalists- Patriot Nurse Speaks
Follow
4
Share
Report
352 views • December 27, 2021
Posted 12July2019 ThePatriotNurse:
In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses why many doctors and advanced healthcare providers are terrified of herbalists and alternative treatments in general. The unknown variable and a lack of perceived control play a huge part in doctors' uneasiness, but also a concern of liability. The schism between atomist and vitalist mentality of healing are also responsible for mistrust between the different methods.
healthcare, alternative treatments, control, trauma,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses why many doctors and advanced healthcare providers are terrified of herbalists and alternative treatments in general. The unknown variable and a lack of perceived control play a huge part in doctors' uneasiness, but also a concern of liability. The schism between atomist and vitalist mentality of healing are also responsible for mistrust between the different methods.
healthcare, alternative treatments, control, trauma,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.