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TENSIONS ESCALATE IN PERSIAN GULF
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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144 views • July 28, 2023

TENSIONS ESCALATE IN PERSIAN GULF

The United States continues to amass forces in the Middle East in an attempt to deter and intimidate Iran and its allies.

Tensions between the two sides have been on the rise since Iran seized two oil tankers on April 27 and May 3. The tankers were reportedly captured in response to the seizure of a China-bound Iranian oil shipment by the U.S. near southern Africa on April 22.

In response to the seizures, the Pentagon announced on May 12 that it will increase the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after, it became known that the U.S. deployed A-10 attack aircraft in the Middle East.

On July 5, the U.S. claimed that Iranian naval forces attempted to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and fired on one of them. These claims were denied by Iran, however.

The Pentagon took advantage of the alleged incident and announced on July 14 that it was deploying F-16 fighter jets around the Strait of Hormuz to protect ships in the narrow waterway, which is responsible for one-fifth of global oil traffic, from Iranian seizures.

On July 17, the U.S. said that F-35 stealth fighter jets as well as the USS Thomas Hudner guided-missile destroyer will be also deployed in the region for the same purpose.

Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani downplayed the U.S. military buildup in the Middle East on July 19.

“America is pursuing its own plans, but the Islamic Republic has reached such a level of power and authority, where no one is capable of threatening it,” the minister told the state media.

Ashtiani described his country as a “leading regional player,” with growing technological advancements across naval and ground fronts.

The U.S. further reinforced its presence in the Middle East by announcing the deployment of an Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit into the Central Command area of responsibility in the region to deter Iran on July 20.

The command didn’t provide any details on the unit. However, the Associated Press, citing U.S. officials, said that the unit will include the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship, as well as the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. An expeditionary unit usually consists of about 2,500 Marines.

It’s still unclear what measures Iran has taken in response to the U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that any attempt by the U.S. to actually use force against Iranian naval forces in the Persian Gulf could quickly escalate into a dangerous military confrontation.


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