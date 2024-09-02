BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wellness Wars: Seventh-day Adventist Lifestyle VS World Economic Forum Mandates-Marko Kolic
ProfitFromProphets
ProfitFromProphets
8 months ago

In the epic clash of good versus evil, the battle for defining true physical wellness will take center stage, igniting the flames of the wellness wars. Some commentators suggest that the World Economic Forum’s supposed advocacy for a plant-based diet brands all adherents as complicit, particularly the Seventh-day Adventists. Can we really align the health teachings of the Seventh-day Adventists with the World Economic Forum’s technofascist dietary edicts? Marko Kolic, attuned to the zeitgeist, delineates a clear stance for Adventists and others in this unfolding wellness saga.

PROFIT FROM PROPHETS MINISTRY

 

All of Marko’s videos can be found on You Tube


BIOGRAPHY

Marko Kolic, M. Div., is the Founder-Director of Profit from Prophets Ministry His passion is to spread the prophetic messages that constitute the final warning to mankind before the 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ. These prophetic messages are the core of Seventh-day Adventist faith and eschatological outlook.

 

Keywords
healthpoliticssciencefoodredactedplant-basedlab grown meatklaus shwabjanebuxtonseventh-day-adventist-lifestyleadventist health-messageozempic-weightlossbug diet
