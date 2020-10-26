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Joe Dirt Biden - Four More Years of George
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36 views • October 26, 2020
Joe Biden appeared virtually at the “I will Vote Concert” on Sunday night and seemed to momentarily misplace his presidential opponent: “We need to stop four more years of George”.
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#george #fourmoreyearsofgeorge #georgetrump #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #basementbiden #botchedbiden #bidensucks #dementiajoe #biggestideiotdemocratsevernominated #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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