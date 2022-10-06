EXPOSING the Transhumanism Lipid-Nanoparticle Agenda | Karen Kingston

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do their patents prove their plan? Read the patents to understand the intra-body-nano-network administered through "vaccines" ... discover more about the internet of bodies, the central bank digital currency, and the transhumanism Great Reset agenda.
Karen's website: https://karenkingston.net/
Learn More About Karen Kingston Today At: https://gettr.com/user/karenkingston
read - wo-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docid=wo2020160397
read - nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/cn112220919a/en
read - us 2021/0082583 a1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/us20210082583a1.pdf
read - covid-19 shots | what is the purpose of patent # cn112220919a? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html
read - covid-19 shots | what is the purpose of the covid-19 shots? the entire intra-body-nano-network-administered-through-vaccines transhumanism-the-internet-of-bodies-central-bank-digital-currency-transhumanism-great-reset-agenda-explained (in 21 minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html
read - covid-19 shots | what is the purpose of the covid-19 shots? the internet of bodies explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html
watch - magnetic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hn6srjmeed9r/
watch - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bkfii8jpw2v2/
watch - neuro effects: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zlzc3gj6maer/
“but i will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, i say unto you, fear him.” - luke 12:5 -
the new 5g robot species for (the replacement of) humans https://www.cloudminds.com/en/product-80.html
go to page 101 of this https://www.sec.gov/archives/edgar/data/1770540/000104746919004155/a2239025zf-1.htm
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=633b32ef1e6c1734172578d6