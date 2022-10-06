Create New Account
EXPOSING the Transhumanism Lipid-Nanoparticle Agenda | Karen Kingston
EndGameNow
Published 2 months ago |

Do their patents prove their plan? Read the patents to understand the intra-body-nano-network administered through "vaccines" ... discover more about the internet of bodies, the central bank digital currency, and the transhumanism Great Reset agenda.

Karen's website: https://karenkingston.net/

Learn More About Karen Kingston Today At: https://gettr.com/user/karenkingston


read - wo-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docid=wo2020160397


read - nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/cn112220919a/en


read - us 2021/0082583 a1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/us20210082583a1.pdf


read - covid-19 shots | what is the purpose of patent # cn112220919a? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html


read - covid-19 shots | what is the purpose of the covid-19 shots? the entire intra-body-nano-network-administered-through-vaccines transhumanism-the-internet-of-bodies-central-bank-digital-currency-transhumanism-great-reset-agenda-explained (in 21 minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html


read - covid-19 shots | what is the purpose of the covid-19 shots? the internet of bodies explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html


watch - magnetic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hn6srjmeed9r/


watch - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bkfii8jpw2v2/


watch - neuro effects: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zlzc3gj6maer/


“but i will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, i say unto you, fear him.” - luke 12:5 -


the new 5g robot species for (the replacement of) humans https://www.cloudminds.com/en/product-80.html


go to page 101 of this https://www.sec.gov/archives/edgar/data/1770540/000104746919004155/a2239025zf-1.htm


https://timetofreeamerica.com/


https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow


SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=633b32ef1e6c1734172578d6

Keywords
vaccinesfda5gglobalistsgenocidedepopulationtranshumanismbioweaponscovidklaus schwabgreat resetyuval noah harariclay clarkthrivetime showgraphine oxidekaren kingstonlipid-nanoparticlecloud robot

