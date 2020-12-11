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Psychiatrists willfully ignore the vast human tragedy they have created.
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70 views • December 11, 2020
Advertising psychotropic drugs on television has been phenomenally successful.
In just the first three years since TV advertising was permitted, sales skyrocketed by two hundred and fifty percent. With grosses hitting record levels, the drug industry is spending $2.9 billion a year in TV advertising alone. Gimmicks such as “patient advocacy groups” and intrusive “assessment tools” add to the client base.
Today, drug companies spend over $5.3 billion a year marketing prescription drugs—almost nine times more than a decade ago.
The result? Worldwide sales of psychotropic drugs have soared to $80 billion per year.
According to psychiatrists, one should consult them as the mental health experts.
But that is a deception, as many have discovered.
Psychiatric disorders are not medical diseases.
There are no lab tests, brain scans, X-rays or chemical imbalance tests that can verify any mental disorder is a physical condition.
This is not to say that people do not get depressed, or that people can’t experience emotional or mental duress, but psychiatry has repackaged these emotions and behaviors as “disease” in order to sell drugs.
Psychiatric Disorders are Voted into Existence.
Any psychiatrist or psychologist who claims that “serious mental illnesses” are no different than a heart condition, gangrene of the leg or the common cold, is dealing in deception.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
There are alternatives to psychiatric treatment. Seek out and support them for they can repair and build. They also work.
Avoid psychiatry because it only tears apart and destroys. And it never works.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
In just the first three years since TV advertising was permitted, sales skyrocketed by two hundred and fifty percent. With grosses hitting record levels, the drug industry is spending $2.9 billion a year in TV advertising alone. Gimmicks such as “patient advocacy groups” and intrusive “assessment tools” add to the client base.
Today, drug companies spend over $5.3 billion a year marketing prescription drugs—almost nine times more than a decade ago.
The result? Worldwide sales of psychotropic drugs have soared to $80 billion per year.
According to psychiatrists, one should consult them as the mental health experts.
But that is a deception, as many have discovered.
Psychiatric disorders are not medical diseases.
There are no lab tests, brain scans, X-rays or chemical imbalance tests that can verify any mental disorder is a physical condition.
This is not to say that people do not get depressed, or that people can’t experience emotional or mental duress, but psychiatry has repackaged these emotions and behaviors as “disease” in order to sell drugs.
Psychiatric Disorders are Voted into Existence.
Any psychiatrist or psychologist who claims that “serious mental illnesses” are no different than a heart condition, gangrene of the leg or the common cold, is dealing in deception.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
There are alternatives to psychiatric treatment. Seek out and support them for they can repair and build. They also work.
Avoid psychiatry because it only tears apart and destroys. And it never works.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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