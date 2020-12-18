44. MMS: Bolivia's Covid-19 Death Rate getting close to ZERO.

Only about 3 people per day are dying from coronavirus out of the 11.5 million total citizens. It is still the only country in the world to openly legalize the perscription and use of Chlorine Dioxide to treat the pandemic but news travels fast to its neighboring countries. The U.S., on the other hand, has a death rate per day that is 22.8 TIMES that amount when you factor in the same number of people. Here I show clips with Andreas Kalcker, a world proponent of the use of ClO2 explaining the details and why it is occuring. The truth is out and others just need to look into how countries are conquering covid-19.