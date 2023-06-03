Is the Light at the End of the Tunnel an Illusion or a Divine Gateway? The Reincarnation Soul Trap

Source: Pamela's Mystical Musings "The Reincarnation Soul Trap: Illusory Light or Divine Gateway" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YOnUVCi8YE FB: https://www.facebook.com/PamelaArsena/

Quote: "Dive into the captivating world of existential mysteries with My latest video, "The Reincarnation Soul Trap: Illusory Light or Divine Gateway?" Here, we explore a riveting theory: is the light seen during near-death experiences a divine passage or a clever snare compelling our souls into an endless cycle of existence? I delve into Gnostic teachings, scrutinizing the Demiurge's role and gnosis concept. We illuminate the deceptive light motif, a tantalizing lure pulling souls back into earthly existence according to Gnostics. We don't stop at Gnosticism. We venture into Eastern philosophies, examining Buddhism and Hinduism's parallels. Is the death-light an illusion keeping souls within the reincarnation cycle? Or is it a guide towards Moksha, the ultimate liberation?



Furthermore, we touch upon New Age perspectives and their spin on the soul trap theory. We discuss potential higher-dimensional entities using the death-light as a control mechanism. Our video encourages introspection and philosophical inquiry. We prompt viewers to question: Is the death-light a divine gateway, a trap, or an illusion? Join me in this fascinating exploration of life, death, and the spiritual realm. Like, share, and subscribe for more philosophical deep-dives. We welcome your thoughts and interpretations in the comments. Let's embark on this intriguing journey together."

Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/



"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. ..."



