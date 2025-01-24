WHY DID BIDEN PARDON FAUCI?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With hours left in his precedency, Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon for Anthony Fauci for “any offense against the United States he may have committed." This calls into question why an esteemed doctor would require, or accept such a shocking display of contempt for the law and for public trust if no crime was committed.