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Do We Go Immediately To Heaven?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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Immediately In Heaven


Their are a lot of misconception about death and what proceeds in the next two seconds after You die?


In “The Blink of an eye” “Do not pass go do not collect $200”


John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.


Here Jesus promises that for His Children their place in Heaven is ready and He will be there for them to escort them to His Fathers house.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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