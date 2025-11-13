This blues rock/pop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar, bass, and tight live drums capturing an energetic springtime vibe, The arrangement revolves around three main chords (I, IV, flat-VII) in an eight-bar pattern using Mixolydian major, Electric piano/organ solos add soulful R&B texture, supporting punchy lead and rhythm guitar interplay, Paul’s vocals cut through, while keys riff over bridge sections, The whole sound feels direct, spontaneous, and rooted in stylized blues tradition

Verse 1: In a world where puzzles are a test of might, There's a cube that's known for its endless plight. A six-by-six grid, with colors bright, The Rubik's Cube, in the soft moonlight. Chorus: Twist and turn, row by row, Colors mix, in a chaotic show. A dance of squares, in a three-dimensional glow, The Rubik's Cube, a puzzle to bestow. Verse 2: White to front, blue to right, Yellow up, orange out of sight. Green down, red behind, A dance of colors, in a twisty bind. Bridge: Algorithms and patterns, in a mathematical line, Solving the cube, like a divine design. Fifty-four pieces, in a six-sided shrine, A test of patience, a test of time. Chorus: Twist and turn, layer by layer, Colors align, in a perfect affair. A symphony of squares, in a spatial flair, The Rubik's Cube, a puzzle so rare. Outro: So here's to the cube, that's caused a stir, A testament to human endeavor. A puzzle so simple, yet so absurd, The Rubik's Cube, a puzzle to be heard.