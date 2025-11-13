© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 1: In a world where puzzles are a test of might, There's a cube that's known for its endless plight. A six-by-six grid, with colors bright, The Rubik's Cube, in the soft moonlight. Chorus: Twist and turn, row by row, Colors mix, in a chaotic show. A dance of squares, in a three-dimensional glow, The Rubik's Cube, a puzzle to bestow. Verse 2: White to front, blue to right, Yellow up, orange out of sight. Green down, red behind, A dance of colors, in a twisty bind. Bridge: Algorithms and patterns, in a mathematical line, Solving the cube, like a divine design. Fifty-four pieces, in a six-sided shrine, A test of patience, a test of time. Chorus: Twist and turn, layer by layer, Colors align, in a perfect affair. A symphony of squares, in a spatial flair, The Rubik's Cube, a puzzle so rare. Outro: So here's to the cube, that's caused a stir, A testament to human endeavor. A puzzle so simple, yet so absurd, The Rubik's Cube, a puzzle to be heard.