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The Ferguson Verdict: Propaganda Decoded - Darren Wilson, Michael Brown and Racism
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40 views • July 07, 2021
Stefan Molyneux examines the Ferguson Grand Jury verdict in the Michael Brown shooting case and the reaction to the news that Officer Darren Wilson will not face criminal charges.
The Truth About Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pr1oE34bIM
What Pisses Me Off About The Michael Brown Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnMmxZgTlg
http://fivethirtyeight.com/datalab/ferguson-michael-brown-indictment-darren-wilson
http://www.businessinsider.com.au/tear-gas-in-ferguson-protests-2014-11
http://gotnews.com/happened-today-michaelbrown-juvenile-court
http://www.census.gov/population/race/data/cps.html
http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/cjis/ucr/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/tables/table-43
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/wp/2014/11/25/giulianis-claim-that-93-percent-of-blacks-are-killed-by-other-blacks/
http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/cjis/ucr/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_6_murder_race_and_sex_of_vicitm_by_race_and_sex_of_offender_2013.xls
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statistics_of_incarcerated_African-American_males
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
The Truth About Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pr1oE34bIM
What Pisses Me Off About The Michael Brown Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnMmxZgTlg
http://fivethirtyeight.com/datalab/ferguson-michael-brown-indictment-darren-wilson
http://www.businessinsider.com.au/tear-gas-in-ferguson-protests-2014-11
http://gotnews.com/happened-today-michaelbrown-juvenile-court
http://www.census.gov/population/race/data/cps.html
http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/cjis/ucr/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/tables/table-43
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/wp/2014/11/25/giulianis-claim-that-93-percent-of-blacks-are-killed-by-other-blacks/
http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/cjis/ucr/crime-in-the-u.s/2013/crime-in-the-u.s.-2013/offenses-known-to-law-enforcement/expanded-homicide/expanded_homicide_data_table_6_murder_race_and_sex_of_vicitm_by_race_and_sex_of_offender_2013.xls
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statistics_of_incarcerated_African-American_males
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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