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J&J’S BLOOD CLOT ISSUE NOT RESOLVED
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184 views • May 04, 2021
J&J’S BLOOD CLOT ISSUE NOT RESOLVED
J&J’s Janssen Covid vaccine is back on the market, yet the understanding of the rare disorder that halted the experimental shot, called TTS, is still evolving.
#JohnsonAndJohnson #ACIP #BloodClots #VaccineSafety #InformedConsent #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 4, 2021
J&J’s Janssen Covid vaccine is back on the market, yet the understanding of the rare disorder that halted the experimental shot, called TTS, is still evolving.
#JohnsonAndJohnson #ACIP #BloodClots #VaccineSafety #InformedConsent #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 4, 2021
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