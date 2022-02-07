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#Ottawa Police Go Fascist -- Ticket + Arrest Those Supporting Freedom Convoy
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140 views • February 07, 2022
The Ottawa police are listening to their authoritarian government, arresting and ticketing those supporting the freedom convoy for whatever reason they can find, including carrying a "disobey" sign, something which in America is protected by the first amendment. here is the link to the story.
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/several-people-arrested-for-bringing-gas-to-freedom-convoy-demonstrators-in-ottawa-police-say-1.5770413
#FreedomConvoy #liberty
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https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/several-people-arrested-for-bringing-gas-to-freedom-convoy-demonstrators-in-ottawa-police-say-1.5770413
#FreedomConvoy #liberty
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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